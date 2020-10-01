Israel confirms it will hold U.S.-mediated talks with Lebanon on shared maritime border

Israel confirms it will hold U.S.-mediated talks with Lebanon on shared maritime borderReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:16 IST
Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz confirmed on Thursday that Israel and Lebanon will hold U.S.-mediated talks to end a long-running maritime border dispute between the two nations that are formally at war.
In a statement, Steinitz said the talks are expected to take place after the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which ends on Oct. 9. (Writing by Rami Ayyub Editing by Jeffrey Heller)
