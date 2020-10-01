Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhim Army chief says UP CM unable to handle govt, demands President's Rule

Azad Samaj Party chief and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday demanded President's Rule in Uttar Pradesh, alleging failure of constitutional machinery in the state over crimes against Dalits.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:34 IST
Bhim Army chief says UP CM unable to handle govt, demands President's Rule

Azad Samaj Party chief and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday demanded President's Rule in Uttar Pradesh, alleging failure of constitutional machinery in the state over crimes against Dalits. Azad said he has started a “dharna” at his home in Saharanpur where he is put under a “house arrest”, which was ordered by the local police on Wednesday.

The Dalit activist was accompanying the family of the 19-year-old woman, who died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, a fortnight after she was allegedly gang raped in UP's Hathras, to their home but was detained midway. He was brought to his home in Saharanpur the next evening and put under house arrest, according to Azad Samaj Party office-bearers.

"I am sitting at my house on a dharna, injustice will not be tolerated. In Uttar Pradesh, Dalits are being meted out with injustice. The DM and the SSP of Hathras who have been protecting criminals and performing inhuman acts have not been removed yet. How can one expect justice from such unworthy people,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. “Hathras, Azamgarh, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Balrampur… every district in Uttar Pradesh is being embarrassed with incidents of rape. The constitutional machinery has failed completely. Yogi Adityanath cannot handle the government. The president should announce President's Rule as soon as possible,” he said in another tweet.

He also alleged that public servants in Hathras were not following rules and demanded that the state government remove senior administration and police officials of the district. The young woman's brutal death and subsequent cremation in the dead of the night in Hathras allegedly under police pressure on Tuesday has triggered massive outrage across the country over the law and order situation in UP and over women safety in general.

The state has also reported the death of a 22-year-old Dalit woman on Tuesday after she was allegedly raped by two men in Balrampur district..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

Cyprus on Thursday defied rising pressure to approve European Union sanctions on Belarus at a leaders summit, urging fellow EU governments to also sanction Turkey over its oil and gas drilling in the Mediterranean.Despite friendly elbow bum...

Pak court orders seizure of Nawaz Sharif's assets in Toshakhana graft case

A Pakistan anti-corruption court on Thursday ordered the seizure of assets of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif due to his failure to appear in the Toshakhana graft case, days after he was declared an absconder in the matter that allegedl...

Railways surpasses freight revenue of Sep 2019 by 13.5 pc, says 'remarkable turnaround'

The Indian Railways said Thursday it has made a remarkable turnaround of 13.54 per cent in its freight revenue earnings in September this year when compared to the same month last year despite coronavirus-related challenges. It said freight...

Punjab farmers continue 'Rail Roko' agitation in Jalandhar, Patiala

Bharatiya Kisan Union and Jamhuri Kisan Sabha staged a Rail Roko agitation at Phillaur Junction in Punjabs Jalandhar, to protest against the newly passed agriculture laws on Thursday. Amreek Singh, leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union said the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020