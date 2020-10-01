EU official denies FT Tweets on Brexit trade talks breakthrough

EU official denies FT Tweets on Brexit trade talks breakthroughReuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:46 IST
No "landing zones" are in sight in EU-UK trade talks, an official with the bloc said on Thursday after sterling gained on Tweets by a Financial Times reporter quoting officials in London noting progress on the state aid provisions to ensure fair competition.
Asked about the Tweets, an EU official - involved in negotiations with Britain - said on Thursday afternoon: "It's UK spin. Unfounded. We're not seeing any sign yet that landing zones are in sight, whether on the level playing field or fish."
