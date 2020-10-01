Russian foreign ministry says it knows about Syrian mercenaries in Karabakh - RIA

Russian foreign ministry says it knows about Syrian mercenaries in Karabakh - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:34 IST
Moscow knows about Syrian mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh region independently of media reports, RIA cited Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.
Two Syrian rebel sources have told Reuters that Turkey is sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan. Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied that.
- READ MORE ON:
- Syrian
- Moscow
- NagornoKarabakh
- Turkey
- Russian
- RIA
- Azerbaijan
ALSO READ
Turkey begins Phase III trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine - media
Cyprus says it is ready for dialogue with Turkey "without threats"
China eases alert on border after foreign ministers' meeting in Moscow: Report
Cyprus says ready for a dialogue with Turkey but not under threats
China eases alert on border after foreign ministers' meeting in Moscow: Report