Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian foreign ministry says it knows about Syrian mercenaries in Karabakh - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:34 IST
Russian foreign ministry says it knows about Syrian mercenaries in Karabakh - RIA
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Moscow knows about Syrian mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh region independently of media reports, RIA cited Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

Two Syrian rebel sources have told Reuters that Turkey is sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan. Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied that.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

The HC summons UP addl chief secretary, police chief, addl DGP, besides Hathras DM and SP in the teen's gang-rape and murder case.

The HC summons UP addl chief secretary, police chief, addl DGP, besides Hathras DM and SP in the teens gang-rape and murder case....

Russia's Navalny accuses Putin of being behind his poisoning

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia, said in comments published Thursday that only Russian President Vladimir Putin could have been behind the attack against him with a Sovie...

Seat-sharing talks between RJD and Cong stuck, CPI-ML issues list of 30 seats on its own

Even as the notfication for 71 seats going to polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections was issued Thursday, the seat-sharing agreement in Grand Alliance seems to have been stuck with its main constituents RJD and Congress failin...

Three held for opening fire, robbing hotel on Maha highway

Three persons were arrested for allegedly opening fire in a hotel on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and decamping with Rs 1.10 lakh cash on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at around 1.30 am, when the accused arrived at the hotel fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020