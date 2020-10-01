Punjab farmers continue 'Rail Roko' agitation in Jalandhar, Patiala

Bharatiya Kisan Union and Jamhuri Kisan Sabha staged a 'Rail Roko' agitation at Phillaur Junction in Punjab's Jalandhar, to protest against the newly passed agriculture laws on Thursday. Amreek Singh, leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union said the farmers will continue with the agitation till the Central government rolls back the laws.

"We want to warn the Central government to take back the laws, or people of Punjab will not vote for them. We'll continue protesting till the laws are not taken back," he said. Members of Jamhuri Kisan Sabha also echoed the same sentiments and added that farmers of Punjab are united in the protest against the laws.

"We will sit on rail tracks till the Modi government is not taking the laws back. We'll not let any trains to travel across Punjab. The farmers of Punjab are united against the laws," said Jaswinder Singh, leader of Jamhuri Kisan Sabha. Meanwhile, Farmers of Patiala continued to block the railway tracks in Rajpura and Shambu areas, to protest against the three farm sector laws passed by the parliament.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on September 24 launched the 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab's Ferozepur in protest against the farm laws. Since then it has spread to various parts of the state.

The three laws against which farmers are protesting are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)