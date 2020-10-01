Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steel makers can claim duty drawback on supplies through distributors, dealers: DGFT

Steel manufacturers can avail duty drawback benefits on steel supplied through their service centres, distributors, dealers and stock yards, a notification said on Thursday. "Steel manufacturers can also claim duty drawback on steel supplied through their service centres/distributors/dealers/stock yards," according to the notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:51 IST
Steel makers can claim duty drawback on supplies through distributors, dealers: DGFT
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Steel manufacturers can avail duty drawback benefits on steel supplied through their service centres, distributors, dealers and stock yards, a notification said on Thursday. Duty drawback is the refund of duties on imported inputs for export items. "Steel manufacturers can also claim duty drawback on steel supplied through their service centres/distributors/dealers/stock yards," according to the notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). In a separate notice, the DGFT laid out the procedure for allocation of quota for import of urad. "The quota of 1.5 lakh tonne of urad shall be distributed equally, or for the quantity applied, whichever is lower, only amongst the eligible and verified applicants who were alloted quota for import of urad in June 2020," it said. It added that the eligible and verified applicants who have been issued licences will have to ensure that the import consignment reaches the Indian ports on or before March 31, 2021.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to move 787 production to South Carolina in 2021

Boeing Co said on Thursday it will move the rest of its 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina in 2021, a cost-cutting strategy that raises questions over the future its giant Everett plant north of Seattle. Reuters first reported on S...

Cycling-Trek-Segafredo suspend Simmons after controversial tweet

Trek-Segafredo have suspended junior world champion Quinn Simmons after he made divisive, incendiary, and detrimental statements online, the WorldTour team said.The 19-year-old Americans response to a tweet about U.S. President Donald Trump...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. labor market, income data point to drawn-out economic recovery

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week but remained at recession levels, while personal income dropped in August, underscoring the need for another government rescue package for businesses and the unem...

Kremlin says Navalny works with CIA, after he accuses Putin of poisoning

The Kremlin accused opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Thursday of working with the CIA, after Navalny said he believed President Vladimir Putin was behind the suspected poisoning that put him in a coma in Germany.The accusation from K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020