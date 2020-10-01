More suspects on radar in Dalit activist's killing: Guj police

Left Menu
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a Dalit lawyer and activist over social media posts in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Thursday. Some more suspects could be arrested in the case, police sources said. Bharat Raval, who allegedly stabbed Devji Maheshwari (50), a Dalit activist, at Rapar in the district on September 25, was arrested the next day.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:53 IST
Some more suspects could be arrested in the case, police sources said.

Bharat Raval, who allegedly stabbed Devji Maheshwari (50), a Dalit activist, at Rapar in the district on September 25, was arrested the next day. Maheshwari was also the convener of Rapar town BAMCEF (The all India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation).

Talking about the investigation, Inspector General (Border Range) J R Mothaliya said that some other suspects were on the police's radar too. Raval was apparently angered by Maheshwari's Facebook posts criticizing Brahminism and had had a spat with him in the past, the officer said.

On September 25, Raval allegedly stabbed Maheshwari at latter's office at Rapar town and fled. The incident was recorded in CCTV camera. Raval, who is around 25 and hails from Rapar, worked in Mumbai from where he was arrested.

Mothaliya heads a special investigation team formed to probe the killing. Dalit leaders in Gujarat including independent MLA Jignesh Mevani have protested against the killing.

