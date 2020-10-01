Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish divers hope Nazi shipwreck holds key to Amber Room treasure

Finding the German steamer and the crates with contents as yet unknown resting on the bottom of the Baltic Sea may be significant for the whole story," said diver Tomasz Zwara.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:06 IST
Polish divers hope Nazi shipwreck holds key to Amber Room treasure

Polish divers say they have found the wreck of a German World War Two ship which may help solve a decades-old mystery - the whereabouts of the Amber Room, an ornate chamber from a tsarist palace in Russia that was looted by the Nazis. Decorated with amber and gold, the Amber Room was part of the Catherine Palace near St Petersburg, but was last seen in Koenigsberg, then a Baltic port city in Germany but now the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

It was from Koenigsberg that the Karlsruhe steamer set sail in 1945 with a heavy cargo, before being sunk by Soviet warplanes off the coast of Poland. Divers from the Baltictech group say they have found the wreck of the Karlsruhe.

"We have been looking for the wreckage since last year when we realised there could be the most interesting, undiscovered story lying at the bottom of the Baltic Sea," diver Tomasz Stachura said in a statement. "It is practically intact. In its holds, we discovered military vehicles, porcelain and many crates with contents still unknown."

The Karlsruhe had been taking part in Operation Hannibal, one of the largest sea evacuations in history which helped more than one million German troops and civilians from East Prussia escape the Soviet advance towards the end of World War Two. Documentation from the time suggests the boat left Koenigsberg in a hurry, with a large cargo and 1,083 people on board.

"All this, put together, stimulates the human imagination. Finding the German steamer and the crates with contents as yet unknown resting on the bottom of the Baltic Sea may be significant for the whole story," said diver Tomasz Zwara. The Amber Room was constructed in Prussia and then given to Tsar Peter the Great of Russia in 1716 as a present.

The Germans dismantled it and took it to Koenigsberg during the war where it then disappeared during Allied bombing raids on the city. Many believe it was destroyed. Russian craftsmen have constructed a replica Amber Room in the Catherine Palace. (Writing by by Alan Charlish Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Germany finds two more African swine fever cases in wild boar

Two more cases of African swine fever ASF have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, the federal agriculture ministry said on Thursday.The new discoveries bring the total number of confirmed cases to 40 si...

Britain reports slight dip in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Britain on Thursday reported 6,914 new COVID-19 cases, a slight fall from the previous two days when there were more than 7,000 cases reported daily.There were 59 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 71 cases reporte...

NABARD launches refinance scheme for WASH programme, earmarks Rs 800 cr for FY'21

In a bid to promote sustainable and healthy lifestyle in rural areas, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development NABARD on Thursday announced a special refinance facility to support the governments Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene W...

Babri Masjid demolition an unparalleled crime that has wounded country like Gandhi's assassination:Vijayan

A day after a CBI special court in Lucknowacquitted all the accused, including BJP veteran LK Advani, in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the 1992 incident was an unparalleled crime t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020