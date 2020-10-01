Left Menu
Maha: Man beaten to death on suspicion of being thief

An unidentified man died after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of people who suspected that he was a thief in Maharashtra's Solapur district, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place near Kumbhari village in the district. A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered and four people were arrested, said an officer from Walsang police station.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:45 IST
An unidentified man died after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of people who suspected that he was a thief in Maharashtra's Solapur district, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place near Kumbhari village in the district.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered and four people were arrested, said an officer from Walsang police station. "We received a call on late Tuesday night that some thieves were spotted near a farm outside Kumbhari village and one of them was captured by the locals.

"When our team reached the spot early Wednesday morning, we found that the man, who was suspected to be a thief, was critically injured and had bruises all over his body," the officer said. He was taken to civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"We arrested four persons who allegedly thrashed him. Further probe is on," the officer added.

