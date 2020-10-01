KVIC organises events for artisans ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Thursday organised a series of 150 events to celebrate the life of Mahatma Gandhi and mark his association with the indigenous hand-spun fabric khadi. On the occasion, 41 new khadi sales outlets, 27 new manufacturing units under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, and 14 new worksheds and common facility centres were inaugurated across the country.

These include eight new sales outlets and four new worksheds in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency. At 10 different places, new model charkhas or spinning wheels were distributed to khadi artisans. "These new facilities will go a long way in increasing artisans' productivity and their income. Several programmes under Honey Mission, Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana and a number of manufacturing units under flagship scheme PMEGP were also inaugurated on Thursday," an official statement said.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born on October 2, 1869. This year will mark his 151st birth anniversary. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the programmes aim to create sustainable local employment and make artisans Aatmanirbhar.

"Mahatma Gandhi always believed that rural resurgence was the key to the country's development. This has also been the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Saxena said..