Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh Cong, CM condemn action against Rahul, Priyanka in UP

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also slammed the Yogi Adityanath government, calling it as "undemocratic". "The Chhattisgarh Legislature Party has passed a resolution condemning the way the police stopped Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and misbehaved with them while they were going to meet the family of Hathras victim," Baghel said in a tweet.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:16 IST
C'garh Cong, CM condemn action against Rahul, Priyanka in UP

The Congress Legislature Party in Chhattigsarh on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the police action against party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh when they were on their way to meet the family of Hathras rape victim. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also slammed the Yogi Adityanath government, calling it as "undemocratic".

"The Chhattisgarh Legislature Party has passed a resolution condemning the way the police stopped Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and misbehaved with them while they were going to meet the family of Hathras victim," Baghel said in a tweet. "This undemocratic attitude of the Yogi Adityanath government is condemnable and unacceptable," he added.

State Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said chief minister Baghel brought the resolution in the legislature party meeting, condemning the incident involving Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in UP. He said the resolution was passed.

The Congress legislators also condemned the incidents of crime against women and atrocities in Uttar Pradesh, Trivedi said. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police after they were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while walking towards Hathras to meet the rape victim's family on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi also fell down in the scuffle after police tried to stop him and his supporters from proceeding on the Yamuna Expressway near the Jewar toll plaza. Pictures of the incident were shared by the party..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India, Myanmar working towards operationalising Sittwe port by first quarter of 2021: Shringla

India and Myanmar are working towards operationalising the Sittwe Port by the first quarter of next year, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said on Thursday while emphasising on New Delhis resolve to further expand ties with the neighbouring...

Venezuela insists on December congress vote despite EU call for delay

Venezuela on Thursday insisted it will hold legislative elections on Dec. 6, following a call by the European Union for a delay to ensure a free and fair vote. Opposition parties led by congress chief Juan Guaido have said they will not par...

IndyCar sets 17 races and stop in Nashville on 2021 schedule

IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for 2021 on Thursday that includes a stop at Texas Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 for the first time ever. Texas was one of the first tracks to support the open-wheel series when it launched ...

Motor racing-Imola to allow 13,000 fans a day for Emilia Romagna GP

More than 13,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit later this month, race promoters said on Thursday. The race weekend, without Friday practice and condensed into tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020