Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,000 U.S.-bound Hondurans cross illegally into Guatemala

"We want to pass peacefully, we don't want conflicts but we are determined to reach the United States," said a young man with a mask who identified himself as Alberto on the HCH television channel, before the migrants burst through. "In Honduras there is nothing, there is no work and you cannot live," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:34 IST
Over 1,000 U.S.-bound Hondurans cross illegally into Guatemala

More than 1,000 Honduran migrants bidding to reach the United States on Thursday burst through a border security cordon to enter Guatemala illegally, officials said, in a major new caravan formed weeks ahead of U.S. presidential elections. Video footage on Facebook Live showed a crowd of mostly young men and women carrying backpacks and small children pushing past armed Guatemalan security forces at the Honduran border post of Corinto.

The incident, in which many migrants can be seen wearing face masks, followed a border stand-off as Guatemalan authorities tried to prevent them from entering by demanding proof that they did not have coronavirus. Later another 300 migrants also crossed illegally, the Guatemalan migration department said.

The exodus occurred after months of economic chaos wrought by the coronavirus pandemic in Central America, and could draw the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made cracking down on illegal immigration a top priority. "We want to pass peacefully, we don't want conflicts but we are determined to reach the United States," said a young man with a mask who identified himself as Alberto on the HCH television channel, before the migrants burst through.

"In Honduras there is nothing, there is no work and you cannot live," he added. The pandemic has battered the economies of Central America, and killed more than 2,300 people in Honduras.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqis gather in Baghdad to mark anti-government protests anniversary

A few hundred Iraqis gathered in Baghdads central Tahrir square on Thursday to mark the anniversary of anti-government unrest that erupted last year and to put pressure on the authorities to meet their demands. Protesters waved the Iraqi fl...

Daughter of Belgium's former king wins long battle to become princess

A Belgian artist who has fought a seven-year legal battle to prove that Belgiums former King Albert II is her father secured a literally crowning success in court on Thursday when she officially became a princess.Belgiums appeals court gran...

Deal elusive as Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss fresh round of U.S. COVID-19 aid

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin remained far from agreement on COVID-19 relief in several key areas on Thursday, after a phone discussion failed to bridge what Pelosi described as differences over dolla...

Over 3,000 U.S.-bound migrants cross illegally into Guatemala in caravan

Large groups of Central American migrants heading to the United States from Honduras barged past armed Guatemalan security troops to force their way into Guatemala on Thursday. Migrants began gathering near the border at 6.30am and by mid-d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020