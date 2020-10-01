Left Menu
Hathras DM denies 'negative rumours' about rife between him and gangrape victim's family

Hathras District Magistrate PK Laxkar on Thursday denied "negative rumours" about the rife between him and the family of the gangrape victim.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:54 IST
Hathras District Magistrate PK Laxkar speaking to ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hathras District Magistrate PK Laxkar on Thursday denied "negative rumours" about the rife between him and the family of the gangrape victim. While talking to ANI, Laxkar said that he has been regularly interacting with the family.

"I met with six family members of the victim yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are rife about my interactions with them," the district magistrate said. "They want the convicted people to be punished and hanged to death. I tried to allay their fears and told them that the matter would be tried in a fast track court," he added.

Various media reports suggested a rift between Hathras DM and family of the victim, with some even claiming that the Hathras DM was forcing the family to make a statement in favour of the government and administration. The official also said media persons were not being allowed to access the site of the incident as it is a crime scene.

"The media is not being allowed to access the site of the incident because the investigation of a crime scene requires privacy. The SIT was there all day today. There is no special reason why the media isn't being allowed," DM Laxkar said. The 19-year-old had succumbed to assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court. All four accused in the case have been arrested.The senior police official said that the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of doctors in Delhi, has established that the death was caused by the trauma of her neck injury. (ANI)

