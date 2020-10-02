3rd phase of Back to Village programme to begin in JK on Friday

The third phase of Jammu and Kashmir government's flagship 'Back to Village' programme is set to begin Friday, officials said. The programme will witness senior government officials reviewing the development at the grassroots level and addressing public grievances, they said.

Officials said the initiative is expected to witness tremendous response from people in 4,290 panchayats. To ensure redressal of grievances and undertake development work during the third phase, the JK government has earmarked Rs 450 crore. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha convened a meeting with all deputy commissioners and SPs through video conferencing, an official spokesman said.

He said the LG asked the officers to connect with people and serve them during the outreach campaign. "Back to Village programme is not for one person, panchayat or district, but for the whole UT and everyone should come forward to own it and play their important role to uplift the socio-economic condition of rural J-K," Sinha said.

Real-time feedback should be recorded by visiting officers regarding reach of various government services, status of 100 per cent saturation of different social security and individual beneficiary oriented schemes and analyzed report shall be submitted on the same, the Lt Governor said. Special focus should be laid on the coverage of beneficiaries under different scholarship schemes, Aadhaar seeding of ration cards, works under MGNREGA, distribution of sports kits, installation of two dustbins in every Panchayat for solid and liquid waste management, water conservation and identification of at least two young entrepreneurs, road connectivity, power and water supply, he added.

He also stressed on conducting Swacchhta Abhiyaan and taking Swacchhta pledge on the eve of October 2 to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti. An apostle of peace and social service, Gandhi's contributions to the freedom struggle and promoting the rights and welfare of the oppressed sections of the society have unending imprints on the global history and would continue to inspire the generations to come, Sinha said.

"Gandhi advocated Panchayati Raj, a decentralized form of government. Following the Gandhian ideas of gram swaraj and panchayati raj system, the JK government is making untiring efforts to reach out to the people and including all the stakeholders in the process of decision-making and public policy formulation to bring a positive social and political change in J-K," the LG said.