Left Menu
Development News Edition

3rd phase of Back to Village programme to begin in JK on Friday

"Back to Village programme is not for one person, panchayat or district, but for the whole UT and everyone should come forward to own it and play their important role to uplift the socio-economic condition of rural J-K," Sinha said. Real-time feedback should be recorded by visiting officers regarding reach of various government services, status of 100 per cent saturation of different social security and individual beneficiary oriented schemes and analyzed report shall be submitted on the same, the Lt Governor said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-10-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 00:47 IST
3rd phase of Back to Village programme to begin in JK on Friday
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The third phase of Jammu and Kashmir government's flagship 'Back to Village' programme is set to begin Friday, officials said. The programme will witness senior government officials reviewing the development at the grassroots level and addressing public grievances, they said.

Officials said the initiative is expected to witness tremendous response from people in 4,290 panchayats. To ensure redressal of grievances and undertake development work during the third phase, the JK government has earmarked Rs 450 crore. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha convened a meeting with all deputy commissioners and SPs through video conferencing, an official spokesman said.

He said the LG asked the officers to connect with people and serve them during the outreach campaign. "Back to Village programme is not for one person, panchayat or district, but for the whole UT and everyone should come forward to own it and play their important role to uplift the socio-economic condition of rural J-K," Sinha said.

Real-time feedback should be recorded by visiting officers regarding reach of various government services, status of 100 per cent saturation of different social security and individual beneficiary oriented schemes and analyzed report shall be submitted on the same, the Lt Governor said. Special focus should be laid on the coverage of beneficiaries under different scholarship schemes, Aadhaar seeding of ration cards, works under MGNREGA, distribution of sports kits, installation of two dustbins in every Panchayat for solid and liquid waste management, water conservation and identification of at least two young entrepreneurs, road connectivity, power and water supply, he added.

He also stressed on conducting Swacchhta Abhiyaan and taking Swacchhta pledge on the eve of October 2 to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti. An apostle of peace and social service, Gandhi's contributions to the freedom struggle and promoting the rights and welfare of the oppressed sections of the society have unending imprints on the global history and would continue to inspire the generations to come, Sinha said.

"Gandhi advocated Panchayati Raj, a decentralized form of government. Following the Gandhian ideas of gram swaraj and panchayati raj system, the JK government is making untiring efforts to reach out to the people and including all the stakeholders in the process of decision-making and public policy formulation to bring a positive social and political change in J-K," the LG said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China

The Vaticans number two said on Thursday after talks with Mike Pompeo that the two sides positions on China remained far apart and firmly asserted the Holy Sees right to pursue an accord with Beijing denounced by the U.S. Secretary of State...

U.S. EPA removes requirement for curbing toxic air pollutants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reversed a Clinton administration-era policy that required major U.S. sources of hazardous air pollution like arsenic and lead to maintain pollution control technology throughout the life...

Tennis-Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris

Italian men will be in record numbers in the French Open third round behind flag bearer Matteo Berrettini, who battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over South African Lloyd Harris on Thursday. The seventh seed joined NextGen APT Finals winn...

U.N. chief urges equality fight, U.S. slams China for 'murder' of baby girls

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday of a recent pushback against gender equality and womens rights and urged people to fight back as the United States slammed China and the world body for the murder of millions of bab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020