Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA files charge sheet against 33 Maoists for killing of Chhattisgarh MLA

The arrested persons are Madka Ram Tati, Bhima Ram Tati, Linge Tati, Laxman Jaiswal, Ramesh Kumar Kashyap and Haripal Singh Chauhan -- all residents of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, the NIA spokesperson said. The case relates to an IED blast followed by indiscriminate firing on April 9, 2019 near Shyamgiri village in Dantewada district in which Mandavi, the then MLA of Dantewada, was killed by the operatives of CPI (Maoist), along with four police personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 12:55 IST
NIA files charge sheet against 33 Maoists for killing of Chhattisgarh MLA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NIA has filed a charge sheet against 33 cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) for the 2019 murder of Chhattisgarh MLA Bhima Mandavi, an official said. The charge sheet was filed on Thursday in a special NIA court in Jagdalpur under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

Of the 33 accused, six have been arrested, 22 are absconding and five have died, the official said. The arrested persons are Madka Ram Tati, Bhima Ram Tati, Linge Tati, Laxman Jaiswal, Ramesh Kumar Kashyap and Haripal Singh Chauhan -- all residents of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, the NIA spokesperson said.

The case relates to an IED blast followed by indiscriminate firing on April 9, 2019 near Shyamgiri village in Dantewada district in which Mandavi, the then MLA of Dantewada, was killed by the operatives of CPI (Maoist), along with four police personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF). The arms and ammunition of the slain security personnel were also looted by the assailants.

The NIA re-registered the case on May 17, 2019. However, the actual investigation of the case could be taken over only on March 17, 2020 due to certain legal issues raised by the Chhattisgarh government, the NIA official said. With no clues available initially, breakthrough was achieved in the case after examining several witnesses, surrendered Maoist cadres and rigorous technical analysis, the official said.

The NIA arrested six accused who had provided shelter, food, logistic support, electric wires and steel containers to the Naxalites, the spokesperson said. The decision to kill Mandavi was taken at Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) level meeting held in December 2018 in West Bastar, Chhattisgarh, according to the official.

Later, another meeting at Darbha Division Committee level was held in the end of February, 2019, in the Gonderas Forest area of South Bastar, Dantewada, which was chaired by Giri Reddy, DKSZC member and In-charge of Darbha Division, the NIA official said. During the meeting, as part of Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC), it was decided to kill Mandavi along with other political leaders, police personnel and disrupt the election process, the official said.

Bada Deva, Secretary of Darbha Division Committee, was made the overall in-charge to carry out the objectives of TCOC, the NIA said. Under the leadership of terrorist Bada Deva, cadres of the CPI (Maoist) were mobilised and an IED on the Nakulnar- Bacheli road was placed near Shyamgiri village where annual fair was being organised, the NIA said, adding that the place was pre-decided as the Maoist leaders believed that prominent political leaders, including Mandavi would attend the annual fair on April 9 last year.

Top leadership of the CPI (Maoist), including its general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao was actively involved in the conspiracy, the NIA official said. Further investigation in the case was underway.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Unlock 5: Cinema halls in U'khand to open from Oct 15

Uttarakhand government has issued the guidelines for Unlock 5 deciding to permit the opening of cinema halls and theatres with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones with effect from October 15. ...

Asia Today: Philippine tourist sites reopen 'cautiously'

Two of the most popular Philippine tourist destinations, including Boracay beach, have partially reopened, drawing only a fraction of their usual huge crowds given continuing coronavirus restrictions. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puy...

Indian-origin shop owner banned in UK over tax offences

An Indian-origin convenience store owner in the UK has been handed a six-year ban from holding any company directorship over inaccurate tax returns submitted to the authorities. Pratikkumar Patel accepted a disqualification undertaking, a p...

India's active COVID-19 caseload remains below 10 lakh for 11th consecutive day: Govt

For the eleventh successive day, Indias active COVID-19 cases remained less than 10 lakh, while the country continued to maintain its global position of having the maximum number of recovered patients, the Union Health Ministry said on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020