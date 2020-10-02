Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin shop owner banned in UK over tax offences

His six-year disqualification, which is effective from October 7, means he is banned from acting as director or directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:47 IST
Indian-origin shop owner banned in UK over tax offences

An Indian-origin convenience store owner in the UK has been handed a six-year ban from holding any company directorship over inaccurate tax returns submitted to the authorities. Pratikkumar Patel accepted a disqualification undertaking, a process which does not involve court proceedings, after the UK Insolvency Service took action against him for showing a "total disregard" for his responsibility as a company director.

"Much of the public service is funded by the correct amount of taxes being paid and their deceit has ultimately had impact on the public who rely on companies paying their correct taxes," Lawrence Zussman, Deputy Head of Insolvent Investigations for the Insolvency Service, said on Thursday. He said the considerable ban of six years will severely restrict Patel's ability to act in the corporate arena, and should serve as a warning to other directors "who think they can do as they please”.

R.K. Patel & Sons (UK) Limited was incorporated in May 2015 and took over the business of an existing convenience store located on South Square at Knowle in Hampshire, south-east England. Between October 2015 and January 2019, the sole director of the company was Patel, who the Insolvency Service found caused the company to supress sales income and submit inaccurate returns to the tax authorities.

When R.K. Patel & Sons (UK) Limited entered into a "creditors voluntary liquidation" in August 2019, it was determined the company had tax liabilities totalling 345,000 pounds. His six-year disqualification, which is effective from October 7, means he is banned from acting as director or directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Congress blocks highway in protest against arrest of Rahul, Priyanka

Andhra Pradesh Congress blocked the National Highway in Unguturu mandal of Krishna district, in protest against the arrest of Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on their way to meet the Hathras gang rape victims family in Utt...

Work on Smart City project continues in Srinagar amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Srinagar administration has not lost its sight of the Smart City Project and the work on refurbishing buildings of historic importance and conservation of shrines of all faiths continues at a stable pace. In ...

Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami and Panneerselvam share stage, pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Days after reports of differences between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, both leaders were present to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary. ...

Two boys drown in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Two boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthans Dholpur district on Friday when they had gone to take a bath, police said. The incident occurred in Basedi police station area where Ajmeri 12 and Akram 13 slipped into deep water and drowned, Sub-In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020