Maha: Man booked in Bhiwandi for giving wife 'triple talaq'

A 31-year-old man was booked in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, a practice outlawed by law, police said on Friday. Mohammad Juned Yasin Ansari has been charged under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and IPC after a case was registered late Thursday night, Bhiwandi Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde said.

"The woman has said she was driven out of her marital home in March this year. Between September 7 and 12, the accused sent her triple talaq messages on Whatsapp," the DCP said. No arrest has been made in the case and Shanti Nagar police was probing further, he added.