EU leaders call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region - Merkel

EU leaders call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region - MerkelReuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:18 IST
European leaders discussed the newly flared-up fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and aim for a ceasefire as soon as possible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.
It is "important that a ceasefire be established as quickly as possible", Merkel told journalists after a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Friday. "This is the only way to talk peacefully about the solution to this complicated problem."
