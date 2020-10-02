Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN authorises inspection of vessels for migrants from Libya

In March, the EU launched a new naval mission in the Mediterranean Sea aimed at enforcing the U.N. arms embargo on Libya, dubbed Irini, the Greek word for “peace,” and said it would use aerial, satellite and maritime assets. The resolution adopted Friday welcomes measures that have been taken since the first resolution on inspecting and seizing vessels engaged in migrant smuggling and human trafficking in 2015 and encourages their continuation.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:17 IST
UN authorises inspection of vessels for migrants from Libya
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday authorizing member nations to inspect vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya suspected of smuggling migrants or engaging in human trafficking from the north African nation for another year. The German-sponsored resolution also authorizes the seizure of vessels confirmed used for migrant smuggling or human trafficking from Libya.

It "condemns all acts of migrant smuggling and human trafficking into, through and from the Libyan territory and off the coast of Libya, which undermine further the process of stabilization of Libya and endanger the lives of hundreds of thousands of people." Libya, which descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe. Most migrants make the perilous journey in ill-equipped and unsafe rubber boats. The International Office for Migration estimated in March that the death toll among migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean had passed the "grim milestone" of 20,000 deaths since 2014.

The European Union established a naval mission, Operation Sophia, in 2015 after tens of thousands of migrants began attempting potentially perilous crossings of the Mediterranean in search of better lives in Europe. But Italy blocked Operation Sophia, claiming that the warships attracted migrants to Europe's shores. Planes and drones were still used. In March, the EU launched a new naval mission in the Mediterranean Sea aimed at enforcing the U.N. arms embargo on Libya, dubbed Irini, the Greek word for "peace," and said it would use aerial, satellite and maritime assets.

The resolution adopted Friday welcomes measures that have been taken since the first resolution on inspecting and seizing vessels engaged in migrant smuggling and human trafficking in 2015 and encourages their continuation. It takes note of the deployment of Operation Irini. Germany's deputy U.N. ambassador Gunter Sautter said preventing migrant smuggling and human trafficking is very important and operation Irini will continue, but he noted that the resolution is "a call to action" to the entire international community, not just the EU.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Trump visited seven states in week before novel coronavirus diagnosis

U.S. President Donald Trumps diagnosis for the novel coronavirus came in the midst of a particularly hectic time for the Republican president, who is campaigning for re-election on Nov. 3 and working to appoint a new justice to the Supreme ...

In rare move, Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings released

Hours of grand jury proceedings were made public Friday in the case of Breonna Taylors fatal shooting by police, a rare release of such material. The jury brought no criminal charges against the officers for her killing, angering many in Lo...

Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus; president develops 'mild symptoms' of COVID-19

US President Donald Trump is experiencing mild symptoms related to COVID-19 after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, a development that is likely to affect his hectic election campaign just weeks ...

9,258 new COVID-19 in Kerala, active tally at 77,482

Kerala reported its highest single-day spike with 9,258 COVID-19 cases, taking the active tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 77,482. Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 8,274 persons were infected through contact and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020