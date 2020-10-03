Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodia demolished U.S.-built facility on naval base: researchers

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published images which it said showed that the Cambodian government last month demolished a building that the United States had built at Ream Naval Base. Last year the Pentagon had asked Cambodia to explain why it turned down an offer to repair the base, saying the decision had raised speculation of possible plans for hosting China's military.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 03:06 IST
Cambodia demolished U.S.-built facility on naval base: researchers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cambodia has demolished a U.S.-built facility on the country's largest naval base, according to images published by an American think tank on Friday, amid increasing concern in Washington about China's access to military bases in the nation. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published images which it said showed that the Cambodian government last month demolished a building that the United States had built at Ream Naval Base.

Last year the Pentagon had asked Cambodia to explain why it turned down an offer to repair the base, saying the decision had raised speculation of possible plans for hosting China's military. The Pentagon on Friday said it was concerned about reports that the U.S.-funded Cambodian Navy tactical headquarters facility had been demolished and had asked the Cambodian government for an explanation.

"We have concerns that razing the facility may be tied to Cambodia government plans for hosting People's Republic of China (PRC) military assets and personnel at Ream Naval Base," the Pentagon said in a statement. The Cambodian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Cambodian government has denied reports that China had reached a secret deal with Cambodia to let it place forces at the base, saying that hosting foreign forces would be against Cambodia's constitution. The base is southeast of the port city of Sihanoukville, center of a Chinese-led casino boom and a Chinese-run Special Economic Zone.

Cambodia is one of China's closest allies in Southeast Asia and has received billions of dollars of Chinese aid as well as political backing for authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen in the face of Western criticism. Cambodia has been wary of superpower rivalry since being devastated by fighting between U.S. and Chinese proxy forces in the 1970s that culminated in the Khmer Rouge genocide.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia demolished U.S.-built facility on naval base: researchers

Cambodia has demolished a U.S.-built facility on the countrys largest naval base, according to images published by an American think tank on Friday, amid increasing concern in Washington about Chinas access to military bases in the nation. ...

Trump to move to military medical facility for next few days as precaution -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump is moving into a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the next few days as a precautionary measure following his positive test for COVID-19, White House spokesw...

COVID-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK -The Times

A mass roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months, the Times reported, citing government scientists.Scientists working on the Oxford vaccine hope regulators approve it before the beginning of 20...

Trump to be moved to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. President Donald Trump is moving to a military hospital for treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the White House said on Friday, as his administration and election campaign scrambled to adjust to an extraordinary twist in his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020