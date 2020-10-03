Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recordings reveal confusion behind Breonna Taylor's death

And neighbours roused by the gunfire at Taylor's apartment after midnight on March 13 only added to conflicting testimony about whether police serving a narcotics warrant announced themselves before using a battering ram to break down her door. Details of the chaos and confusion during the raid that resulted in the 26-year-old Black woman's death were revealed in 15 hours of audio recordings released Friday.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 03-10-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 13:30 IST
Recordings reveal confusion behind Breonna Taylor's death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor described seeing only "shadowy mass" and said he didn't recall firing the 16 bullets later matched to his gun. As she lay bleeding, Taylor's boyfriend called his mother before dialling 911. And neighbours roused by the gunfire at Taylor's apartment after midnight on March 13 only added to conflicting testimony about whether police serving a narcotics warrant announced themselves before using a battering ram to break down her door.

Details of the chaos and confusion during the raid that resulted in the 26-year-old Black woman's death were revealed in 15 hours of audio recordings released Friday. They contained testimony and recorded interviews presented last month to the Kentucky grand jury that decided not to charge any Louisville police officers for killing Taylor. "If you told me I didn't fire a gun, I would be like, OK," detective Myles Cosgrove told investigators soon after the shooting.

In fact, investigators determined Cosgrove shot 16 of the 32 bullets police fired into Taylor's apartment, responding to a single gunshot from her boyfriend when they rammed down her door. Evidence showed one of Cosgrove's bullets killed Taylor. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he thought intruders had burst into Taylor's home, not police. As she lay bleeding, Walker said he called his mother — then dialed 911, telling an operator: "Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend." The dramatic accounts of the moments before Taylor's death are key to a case that has fueled nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Police said they knocked and announced themselves for a minute or more before using a battering ram to get inside. Walker said he did not hear officers identify themselves, perhaps because he was too far from the door.

If he'd heard them, Walker said, "it changes the whole situation because there's nothing for us to be scared of." The recordings mark a rare public look into grand jury proceedings that are typically kept secret. Though they shed light on what happened as police fired 32 shots in the last moments of Taylor's life, nothing in them appeared to change the fundamental narrative that was previously made public. The recordings also do not include any discussion of potential criminal action on the part of the officers who shot Taylor because Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron determined beforehand that they had acted in self-defence. As a result, he did not seek charges against police in her killing.

A court ruled the recordings should be released after the jury's decision last week angered many in Louisville and around the country and set off renewed protests. One of the jurors also sued to make the proceedings public. NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill called the release "a critical first step," but the group will release its own assessment of how the evidence was presented.

At Jefferson Square Park, where protesters outraged over Taylor's death have gathered for months, a small, subdued group gathered Friday evening. On the March night in question, police arrived after midnight at Taylor's apartment with a narcotics warrant to search the home. She and her boyfriend were in bed. Within minutes, she had been shot five times.

Though police had a "no-knock" warrant that would have allowed them to burst in unannounced, they agreed it was better to "give them a chance to answer the door," said Louisville police Lt Shawn Hoover. In a police interview played for the grand jury, Hoover said the officers announced themselves as police and knocked three times. He estimated they waited 45 seconds to a minute before going through the door.

Another officer said they waited as much as two minutes. Walker said he heard knocking, but that police did not respond to his and Taylor's repeated requests that whoever was at the door identify themselves. He told police that he grabbed his gun, and they both got up and walked toward the door.

"She's yelling at the top of her lungs, and I am too at this point. No answer. No response. No nothing," said Walker. Police said they hit the door three times with a battering ram before getting inside. Detective Michael Nobles said officers made so much noise that an upstairs neighbour came outside.

Walker fired once, hitting detective Jonathan Mattingly in the leg as soon as he leaned inside the apartment. Mattingly said he fired his gun while falling on his backside. Cosgrove came through the door and saw Mattingly on the ground. In his interview with investigators, he spoke to the confusion of the confrontation, saying he saw a "distorted shadowy mass, a figure in front of me." Officer Brett Hankison, who has since been fired, told investigators that he saw flashes from a gun coming from inside the apartment and began shooting.

Hankison was the only officer indicted by the grand jury, which charged him with wanton endangerment for shooting into another home with people inside. He has pleaded not guilty. While Walker told police he did not hear officers identify themselves, Hoover, the police lieutenant, said he believed Walker and Taylor "ambushed" the officers.

Police interviews with Taylor's neighbors didn't clear up the confusion. Two neighbours said they didn't hear the police knocking. One of them also said he was certain he didn't hear police identify themselves. Another man gave three differing accounts — in two of them saying he heard officers identify themselves..

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Centre in SC agrees to waive compound interest on loans up to Rs 2 cr for six-months

In a relief to individual borrowers and medium and small industries, the Centre has agreed in the Supreme Court to waive compound interest interest on interest charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crores for a six-month moratorium period announce...

Pak PM Khan asks party leaders for legal strategy to bring back Sharif from UK

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his party leaders to devise a legal strategy to bring back former premier Nawaz Sharif from the UK as in the absence of an extradition treaty between the two countries it would be difficult to g...

Farm budget increased 11 fold to Rs 1.34 lakh cr from FY10 : Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Saturday said budget of the agriculture ministry has been increased 11 fold to Rs 1.34 lakh crore from Rs 12,000 crore in 2009-10 during the UPA regime, which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modis commitm...

India-Nepal bilateral cooperation supporting Kathmandu in building indigenous capacities: Ambassador Kwatra

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Saturday appreciated the ongoing bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Kathamndu to support Nepal in building indigenous capacities. The Embassy of India marked the 56th anniversary o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020