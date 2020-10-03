Left Menu
6 members of Sushil Moonch gang expelled from Muzaffarnagar dist

Six members of the Sushil Mooch gang have been expelled from the district for six months under the Goondas Act allegedly because they were terrorising people before the upcoming panchayat elections, officials said Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said among those expelled is the gangster’s son Akshayjit alias Monu.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 03-10-2020 18:50 IST
Six members of the Sushil Mooch gang have been expelled from the district for six months under the Goondas Act allegedly because they were terrorising people before the upcoming panchayat elections, officials said Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said among those expelled is the gangster’s son Akshayjit alias Monu. Others expelled are Bholu, Shrikant, Sahdev (all three of Mathedi village), and brothers Ajit and Amit Rathi (of Makhyali village)

The SSP said the police have taken the step on reports that they were allegedly trying to influence the upcoming panchayet elections by terrorising people. TIRTIR

