Telangana cops arrest four cyber criminals from Rajasthan

Police on Saturday said they have arrested a four-member gang of cyber criminals from Rajasthan who allegedly created fake social media accounts of police officers and sent messages, seeking money, to those in their friends list.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-10-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 20:24 IST
Police on Saturday said they have arrested a four-member gang of cyber criminals from Rajasthan who allegedly created fake social media accounts of police officers and sent messages, seeking money, to those in their friends list. It has been found that fake social media accounts of 350 police officers, belonging to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh have been created.

Fake accounts have been created in the name of 81 police officers from Telangana, police in Nalgonda district of Telangana said. The gang created fake social media accounts in the name of police officers and sent messages to some in their friends list through the messenger option, seeking money,according to police.

They cited some emergency as the reason for seeking money. The gang sought money to be transferred through payment apps.

The Nalgonda police, who began investigation after the matter came to their notice, travelled to Bharatpur district in Rajasthan and arrested the four gang members, including a minor. The police team that travelled to Rajasthan faced resistance when it reached a village to arrest them.It has been found that many people are engaged in cyber crime there, they said.

The gang used bank accounts and sim cards (of different states) by purchasing them from unknown persons for about Rs 3,000 to commit the crimes, police added..

