Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemeni officials say clashes kill 23 in Hodeida, Marib

Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said Saturday fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels has killed at least two dozen people in the past three days in Marib province and the key port city of Hodeida.

PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 03-10-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 21:16 IST
Yemeni officials say clashes kill 23 in Hodeida, Marib
A Saudi-led coalition, determined to restore the authority of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government, launched a sweeping military intervention months later. Image Credit: ANI

Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said Saturday fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels has killed at least two dozen people in the past three days in Marib province and the key port city of Hodeida. The war in Yemen erupted in 2014 when the Iran-allied Houthis seized the capital and much of the country's north. A Saudi-led coalition, determined to restore the authority of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government, launched a sweeping military intervention months later.

The officials said more than 23 people were killed and dozens were wounded from both sides in the most recent fighting for the oil-rich Marib. The Iranian-backed rebels have sought to take control of the region from the internationally recognised government, in order to strengthen their position in ongoing U.N.-mediated peace talks. Tribal leaders said the Houthis have deployed reinforcements to break government defences in Marib, but they have made no progress.

Saudi-led forces have hit Houthi military convoys in the region's desert, according to the tribal leaders. In Hodeida, fierce fighting erupted on Wednesday in the town of Durayhimi, just south of the strategic Hodeida port, which handles about 70 per cent of Yemen's commercial and humanitarian imports, Yemeni officials said.

They said at least one civilian was killed and seven others were wounded in the clashes, which were described as the fiercest violence in months between government forces and the rebels. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media, as did the tribal leaders for fear of reprisals.

Hodeida was the scene of bloody fighting in 2018 before the warring sides signed a U.N.-brokered agreement in December that year that included a cease-fire in the port city and an exchange of more than 15,000 prisoners. But the deal was never fully implemented. The war in Yemen has spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. It has killed over 112,000 people, including fighters and civilians.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Quality, scale to help take exports to USD 1 trn, not subsidies: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said quality, technology and scale of production will help India take its annual exports to USD 1 trillion and not government subsidies. He exhorted exporters and the industry as a who...

Trump not yet on clear path to recovery-source

President Donald Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery from COVID-19 and some of his vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning, a person familiar with the situation told reporters on Saturday.The source, who asked not t...

Hyderabad: Teenage girl adopts lioness in memory of late grandfather

Ahead of World Animal Welfare Day, animal lover and Class 12 student Akshita Rao Gamji adopted an African lioness named Adishana for a period of one year at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. World Animal Welfare Day is celebrated every year...

Russia confirms pollution off Far East amid concern about 'ecological disaster'

Russia told residents on Saturday to stay away from a pristine beach in the Far East due to unexplained water pollution that Greenpeace said was evidence of an ecological disaster and had caused some surfers to break into a fever and vomit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020