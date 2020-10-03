German police say suspicious device found on train near Cologne not explosive
Police in Germany said on Saturday a suspicious device found on a regional train overnight near the western city of Cologne was not explosive and did not pose a threat. A statement said bomb specialists investigated the object, which contained nails and black powder, after it was discovered by a cleaner in a cardboard box hidden in one of the train's compartments.
A statement said bomb specialists investigated the object, which contained nails and black powder after it was discovered by a cleaner in a cardboard box hidden in one of the train's compartments. Bild newspaper had reported earlier that the device was a home-made bomb capable of causing serious injuries.
Federal police sniffer dogs confirmed the location and special forces x-rayed the box, it reported. The newspaper cited investigators as saying it was still unclear whether it was a failed terrorist attack or an attempted blackmail threat.
Germany celebrated the 30th anniversary of its reunification on Saturday.