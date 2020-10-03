38 prisoners in Warangal jail pardoned, freed

Warangal, Oct 3 (PTI): Thirty-eight prisoners were released from the central jail here on Saturday as they showed good character. According to the jail superintendent S Muralibabu, the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan granted mercy to the prisoners on the recommendation of the state government as they showed good character.

Actually, the inmates were to be released on October 2 but due to the Dubbaka Assembly byelection, they were not and were freed today. Out of the 38 prisoners, 27 were men who have spent 14 years in jail and the 11 women have spent eight years, the superindent pointed out.