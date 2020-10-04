Left Menu
Maha: Man held for sending Army area pics to Pak WhatsApp grp

The soldiers seized his mobile phone and during an inquiry, found that he had allegedly sent the photographs to a WhatsApp group in Pakistan, the official said. He was handed over to Deolali Camp police on Saturday evening.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 04-10-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 13:04 IST
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly taking photographs of a defence area at Deolali here in Maharashtra and sending the pictures to a WhatsApp group in Pakistan, police said on Sunday. Deolali in Nashik district houses defence establishments like the School of Artillery, Artillery Centre and the Combat Army Aviation Training School.

The accused, Sanjeev Kumar, was caught by some soldiers on Friday while he was clicking pictures on his mobile phone of the Military Hospital area in Deolali Camp, where photography or video shooting is not allowed, a police official said. The soldiers seized his mobile phone and during an inquiry, found that he had allegedly sent the photographs to a WhatsApp group in Pakistan, the official said.

He was handed over to Deolali Camp police on Saturday evening. Based on a police complaint by an Army officer, the man was arrested and a case was registered against him under provisions of the Official Secrets Act, the police said.

The accused, originally hailing from Gopalganj district in Bihar, lived in a settlement near the Deolali Camp railway station and worked as a labourer at a construction site in the military area, they said..

UP govt subverted justice then recommended CBI probe into Hathras incident: Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar CPI M Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government subverted justice in the Hathras incident and then recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI into the matter.They ...
