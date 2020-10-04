Nodal officer appointed for redressing complaints of Kashmiri students in U'khand

A nodal officer has been appointed by the Uttarakhand Police to address complaints of Kashmiri students. Additional Superintendent of Police Mamta Vohra has been designated as the nodal officer for managing response and redressal of complaints of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in the state, spokesperson of J-K Students Association Nasir Khuehami said.

An order to this effect was issued by the Uttarakhand Police on Saturday, he said. Khuehami had requested DGP (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar for setting up a special grievance cell to ensure safety and security of students from J-K in Uttarakhand.