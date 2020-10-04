Left Menu
'No' camp headed for win in New Caledonia vote on independence from France

Tensions have long run deep between pro-independence indigenous Kanaks and descendants of colonial settlers who remain loyal to Paris. Sunday's referendum was the second of up to three permitted under the terms of the 1998 Noumea Accord, an agreement enshrined in France's constitution and which set out a 20-year path towards decolonisation.

Voters on the South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia were on course to reject breaking away from France in a referendum on Sunday, partial results showed. With votes from 282 out of 304 polling stations tallied, the partial results showed the "no" camp ahead with 53.6% support after expanding its lead as results came in from the capital, Noumea, traditionally a bastion of pro-Paris loyalty.

"At this stage in the count, the 'no' vote looks on track to win it," a spokesman for France's Ministry of Overseas Territories told Reuters. If the "no" vote is confirmed, it would be the second failed attempt by pro-independence supporters to gain full sovereignty in the past two years.

A surprise "yes" vote would deprive Paris of a foothold in a region where China is expanding its influence and dent the pride of a country whose former empire once spanned sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean. New Caledonia became a French colony in 1853. Tensions have long run deep between pro-independence indigenous Kanaks and descendants of colonial settlers who remain loyal to Paris.

Sunday's referendum was the second of up to three permitted under the terms of the 1998 Noumea Accord, an agreement enshrined in France's constitution and which set out a 20-year path towards decolonisation. The island chain already enjoys a large degree of autonomy but depends heavily on France for matters such as defence and education.

Turnout was high - the partial results showed 86% of eligible voters had cast a ballot - after a stronger-than-expected independence vote in the 2018 referendum. New Caledonia lies some 1,200 km (750 miles) east of Australia and 20,000 km (12,500 miles) from Paris.

Under French colonial rule the Kanaks were confined to reserves and excluded from much of the island’s economy. The first revolt erupted in 1878, not long after the discovery of large nickel deposits that are today exploited by French miner Eramet’s subsidiary SLN. Today, its economy is underpinned by annual French subsidies of some 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) and nickel deposits that are estimated to represent 25% of the world’s total, and tourism.

The territory has, however, largely cut itself off from the outside world to shield itself from the coronavirus. It has registered only 27 cases of COVID-19. If the "no vote" wins, a third referendum can be held within two years if a third of the local assembly votes in favour.

