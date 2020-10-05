Left Menu
Security of Hathras victim's family tightened: UP govt

The security of the family of the Dalit woman who died a fortnight after being allegedly gangraped in Hathras district has been tightened and her brother has been provided with two gunners, a senior Uttar Pradesh government official said Monday.

The security of the family of the Dalit woman who died a fortnight after being allegedly gangraped in Hathras district has been tightened and her brother has been provided with two gunners, a senior Uttar Pradesh government official said Monday. "Security has been tightened around the victim's house in Hathras and her family members have also been provided security," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

In the village, 12-15 PAC personnel have been deployed for "24-hour security" of the family, Hathras police said, adding that two security men have been deployed for the brother. Elaborate security has been ensured to prevent any tension in the area, they said.

Besides constables, three SHOs, a deputy SP-rank officer have been deployed, they added. Women policemen have also been deployed there for around-the-clock security in the village, besides magistrates are also there to to keep an eye on the situation, police said.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The state government has already recommended a CBI probe in the matter and quoting FSL reports, it has denied the rape charge..

