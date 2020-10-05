Man's body found hanging at his residence in UP's Muzaffarnagar
The body of a man was found hanging in his room in Patel Nagar here, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Sanjeet Kumar, a probationary officer at a government bank here, SHO Yogesh Sharma said. According to police, it is a case of death by suicide.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:25 IST
The body of a man was found hanging in his room in Patel Nagar here, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Sanjeet Kumar, a probationary officer at a government bank here, SHO Yogesh Sharma said.
According to police, it is a case of death by suicide. His body was sent for postmortem, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- SHO Yogesh Sharma
- Sanjeet Kumar
- Patel Nagar