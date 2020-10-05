Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 CRPF personnel killed, 3 injured in militant attack in Srinagar

Two motorcycle-borne Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants opened indiscriminate fire on a security forces party in Nowgam area of the city here on Monday, killing two CRPF personnel and injuring three others, police said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:46 IST
2 CRPF personnel killed, 3 injured in militant attack in Srinagar

Two motorcycle-borne Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants opened indiscriminate fire on a security forces party in Nowgam area of the city here on Monday, killing two CRPF personnel and injuring three others, police said. The injured include an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

Militants fired upon a security forces party near Kandizal Bridge in Nowgam, Srinagar this afternoon, a police official said. He said five CRPF personnel, including an ASI, were injured in the firing.

The injured personnel were taken to the Army's 92 base hospital, where the doctors declared two of them -- Constables Shalinder Pratap Singh and Devndra Kumar Tripathi -- brought dead, the official said. He said the other three personnel -- ASI Gorakh Nath, Constable Kirgain and Constable James -- are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.

The militants fled the spot after the attack. Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers. Senior officials also rushed to the spot. Speaking to reporters, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the attack was carried out by two LeT militants who have been identified.

"Two militants from Lashkar-e-Toiba came on a motorbike and fired indiscriminately on the CRFP Road Opening Party using AK-47. The forces retaliated and there was heavy cross-firing. The militants were successful in escaping, but we have identified them and will soon neutralise them," the IGP said. He said one of the militants has been identified as Saifullah, a Pakistani militant, and the other is a local.

"Saifullah was involved in an attack on CRPF in Chadoora in which an ASI was martyred. He was also involved in firing in Nowgam. This is his third attack and we will neutralise him soon," Kumar said. He said that militants find it easy to target security forces on the highway.

"The national highway is a target and a vulnerable place but because many civilian vehicles pass every day, our forces face difficulty in retaliating. If we retaliate and fire indiscriminately too, there will be civilian causalities. So we have to take preventive measures," the IGP said. Kumar said the militants were using guerrilla warfare tactics to attack the security forces.

"Militants do not announce that they are coming for an attack, they come by concealing their weapons, come close and then fire. They attack like guerrilla warfare, but we have a solution to this and we will soon neutralise them in an encounter," he said..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties raise mining 'irregularities' in Odisha

The Odisha Assembly on Monday witnessed heated exchange of words between members of the opposition and the treasury bench over alleged mining irregularities in the state. BJP and Congress MLAs raised the issue in the House and accused the s...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on stimulus hopes, hints of Trump's return to White House

Wall Streets main indexes jumped on Monday, recovering from a sharp fall in the previous session as hints President Donald Trump could return to the White House and hopes of a new fiscal stimulus bill lifted sentiment.Although Trumps medica...

US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China's growing power

Foreign ministers from four Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group are gathering in Tokyo on Tuesday for talks that Japan hopes will increase their involvement in a regional initiative called Free and Open Indo-Pacific aimed at counte...

2 foreigners held with fake passports at Delhi airport

Two foreign nationals were apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly using forged documents to take a flight to London, officials said on Monday. They were intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force personnel inside Terminal-3 area a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020