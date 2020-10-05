Gold bars worth Rs 1.2cr seized from train in Assam, 4 held

Left Menu
Three of those arrested are from West Bengal, while the other person is from Jharkhand, the spokesperson said. They have been identified as Padma Saha from Bolpur, Sandhya Das from Nadia and Prabir Sarkar from North 24 Parganas, and Md Ansarul Alom from Dhanbad.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:32 IST
Reprsentative image Image Credit: ANI

Gold bars worth Rs 1.12 crore were seized and four persons apprehended from a train in Assam, officials said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a raid on the down Avadh Assam Express between Guwahati and Barpeta, apprehending four persons from a coach on Friday, railway spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said.

During the search, the RPF team seized 13 gold bars weighing 2.15 kg, concealed in shoes, bags and waistbands. Three of those arrested are from West Bengal, while the other person is from Jharkhand, the spokesperson said.

They have been identified as Padma Saha from Bolpur, Sandhya Das from Nadia and Prabir Sarkar from North 24 Parganas, and Md Ansarul Alom from Dhanbad. They were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and a case was registered against them.

