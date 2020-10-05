SC asks Centre, RBI to file Kamath panel suggestions, their decisions on loan moratorium

The Supreme Court Monday said the Centre's response did not contain "necessary details" and asked it and the RBI to place on record the K V Kamath committee recommendations on debt restructuring in view of COVID-19 related stress on various sectors as well as the notifications and circulars issued so far on loan moratorium. The apex court's direction came after the Finance Ministry filed an additional affidavit on October 2 saying that it has decided to waive compound interest (interest on interest) charged on loans of up to Rs two crores for a six-month moratorium period announced due to the pandemic from individual borrowers as well as medium and small industries.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah referred to its earlier order of September 10 and said that it had asked the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the banks to place all their "decisions taken" before it for consideration." "The affidavit (of October 2) which does not give necessary details, as were required by this, court's order dated September 10, Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General and V Giri, senior counsel, pray for further time to file additional affidavit bringing on record the relevant decisions and circulars issued," the bench said. In the hearing conducted via video conferencing, the bench took up the pleas alleging that banks have decided to charge interest on the EMIs which have not been paid by borrowers from March 1 to August 31, taking benefit of the RBI's loan moratorium scheme. It also took note of the grievances being faced by various sectors such as real estate stating that they have been left out under the Centre's new proposal.

"RBI and the Solicitor General as well as counsel appearing for the different banks and the Indian Bank Association may also file their additional affidavit bringing on record the relevant policy decisions, guidelines consequent to decision of the Government and RBI," it said. "The government as well as RBI in the additional affidavit may also give their response with regard to different sectors grievances highlighted by different writ petitioners in the intervention applications," it said in the order. The Kamath panel had made recommendations for 26 sectors that could be factored by lending institutions while finalising loan resolution plans and had said that banks could adopt a graded approach based on the severity of the coronavirus pandemic on a sector. It was alleged during the hearing that though waiver of interest on interest has been declared by the Centre but "no consequential notification, circulars have been issued either by the RBI or by the Central Government, to implement the same." Meanwhile, Indian Banks Association (IBA), Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association (CREDAI) and other parties have been granted liberty by the bench to file their responses to the affidavit of the Centre. Senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for the real estate sector, said it has been completely left out which should not have been done "in this kind of scenario" and the firms will have to pay interest on EMIs from September onwards.

Another senior lawyer Kapil Sibal said that he wanted to file a detailed affidavit to the Centre's reply as there are certain facts which need to be dealt with, and sought time. During the hearing, the bench said it was considering everything as the "balance" has to be struck between the needs of the banks and the borrowers and sought IBA's response on the Centre's decision.

"Ok, we will grant time to file a reply to the affidavit. We are considering everything. A balance has to be struck. You also reply to the stand of the individual bank," the bench said. On being asked as to how and when the banks will implement the plan, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for IBA, said that once the RBI issues a circular on the issue, the banks will do the needful within 24 hours.

Senior lawyer V Giri, appearing for RBI, said the government has taken a decision at the "highest level to handhold small borrowers" and had held deliberations on aspects of reliefs to various sets of borrowers. The Solicitor General said the government has taken a decision after taking a holistic view of the entire situation.

"I cannot object to the time being granted to the reply (to the other side) but as far as the fact that certain sectors are being left out, I can say that we had to take a holistic view of everything," the law officer said. He said the government will be placing the Kamath committee recommendations on record.

"You also place on record the other decisions taken by the government in this record," the bench said. The IBA said that due to an interim order of the top court staying the decision of banks to declare NPAs, the accounting exercise has frozen.

Giri, appearing for the RBI, said the Kamath committee was constituted by the central bank and it has considered various sectors including corporate loan restructuring. "But this decision (waiver of interest in interest) was taken at the highest level by the government to handhold vulnerable small borrowers who have taken loans up to Rs 2 crore," Giri said adding that subsequently a circular will be issued.

"You always say circular will be issued but when it will be issued," the bench asked.