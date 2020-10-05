Bank of India employees in Rajasthan observe strike

Left Menu
More than 500 employees of Bank of India working across Rajasthan remained on strike on Monday in support of a call by the Federation of Bank of India Staff Union, an official said Employees protested outside the zonal offices in Jaipur and Jodhpur, besides in Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Sriganganagar and various cities. Employees of Jaipur and Jodhpur Zonal Office and all district level branches of Kota, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Sriganganagar demonstrated.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:09 IST
Representative image

Employees protested outside the zonal offices in Jaipur and Jodhpur, besides in Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Sriganganagar and various cities. Bank of India Employees Union Rajasthan General Secretary R G Sharma said employees working in all 151 branches in the state were on strike. Employees of Jaipur and Jodhpur Zonal Office and all district level branches of Kota, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Sriganganagar demonstrated. Bank employees, including clerical staff, subordinates, cleaning staff and security guards are seeking better economic benefits, parity between officers and employees during health checkups, among other demands. A demonstration was held in Jaipur at the bank's zonal office at Jawahar Nagar. Rajasthan State Bank Employees Union General Secretary Mahesh Mishra and Deputy General Secretary Surajbhan Singh Amera blamed the management for ignoring the demands of the employees.

