Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religare funds scam: HC seeks Shivinder Singh’s reply on plea challenging his bail

According to the police's statement, the complainant had alleged that in November 2016, RFL had placed an amount of Rs 400 crore in two fixed deposits (FDs) with LVB.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:20 IST
Religare funds scam: HC seeks Shivinder Singh’s reply on plea challenging his bail
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of former Fortis Healthcare promotor Shivinder Mohan Singh on a plea challenging bail granted to him in a bank fraud case. The matter came up before Justice Anu Malhotra who asked Shivinder's counsel to respond to the plea by complainant Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) seeking quashing of trial court's orders granting him bail in the case and holding his bail application to be maintainable.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on November 11. RFL, represented through senior advocate Mohit Mathur, challenged the trial court's order saying Shivinder had scant regard for law and his own undertakings given to the court.

"The Supreme Court had held the respondent no. 2 (Shivinder) guilty of contempt and wilful disobedience of orders of the Supreme Court and the solemn undertakings given to this court on five occasions. "Therefore, his undertakings on the basis of which bail was granted were meaningless. While granting bail, the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) failed to appreciate that there is likelihood of such a person violating any undertaking given to the ASJ and disobeying the bail conditions," the petition said. Despite grant of bail, Shivinder has not been able to be released from Tihar jail as his bail in another case opposed by the Enforcement Directorate is pending in the Supreme Court.

He is also in judicial custody in another fraud case lodged by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police and the bail plea is pending in the high court. It is alleged by the police that Shivinder and his brother Malvinder Mohan Singh in connivance with the employees of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) misappropriated two Fixed Deposits (FD) of Rs 400 crore and Rs 350 crore made with the bank by the complainant company RFL.

The police had said a probe was initiated after Manpreet Singh Suri of RFL had filed a complaint against the Singh brothers and their companies RHC Holding Ltd, Ranchem Pvt Ltd, and LVB and its then directors/employees. According to the police's statement, the complainant had alleged that in November 2016, RFL had placed an amount of Rs 400 crore in two fixed deposits (FDs) with LVB. These FDs were created by RFL for short-term tenor with an intention to keep them free from all and any encumbrance.

Thereafter, in January 2017, RFL had placed an additional amount of about Rs 350 crore in another couple of FDs with LVB. These were short-term FDs and were renewed by RFL from time to time till their maturity date in July, 2017, it had stated. "However, on July 31, 2017, RFL was shocked to receive an email from LVB with accounts statement with respect to RFL's current account. RFL discovered that LVB had credited the proceeds of the FDs to RFL's current account and subsequently debited from RFL's current account cumulative amount of Rs 723,71,50,920 without any prior intimation to RFL," the police had said.

"It is further alleged that LVB cheated RFL and misused its public shareholder money entrusted with LVB in its capacity as RFL's banker, thus causing wrongful loss to the complainant company to the tune of Rs 729 crores approximately," the police had also said in the statement. Shivinder was arrested in the case on January 1, 2020.

RFL is a group firm of REL, which was earlier promoted by former Fortis Healthcare Promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh. The EOW registered a separate FIR in March last year after it received a complaint from RFL's Manpreet Suri against Shivinder and others, alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 count at 66,23,816, toll at 1,02,685

With a spike of 74,442 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Indias coronavirus count crossed the 66-lakh mark, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 66,2...

Severity of Trump's illness unclear as coronavirus rips through White House

President Donald Trump underwent a fourth day of treatment for COVID-19 at a military hospital outside Washington on Monday, with the severity of his illness unclear as his White House was hit by a wave of infections four weeks before the U...

Soccer-Arsenal drives last dinosaur to extinction as mascot made redundant

Arsenal supporters might have expected the departure of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi on transfer deadline day but not their beloved club mascot.According to British media reports, Gunnersaurus has been axed as part of cost-cutting me...

Retired judge moves Supreme Court seeking direction for investigation into role of police officials in Hathras incident

Seventy six-year-old, retired judge, Chandra Bhan Singh, knocked the doors of the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction for an investigation into the alleged role of erring police officials, and registration of FIRs against them over th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020