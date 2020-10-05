Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surcharge on cars, tobacco extended beyond June 2022; GST Council splits on state compensation

The panel, which decides on tax rates and structure after 17 central and state taxes such as excise duty and VAT were subsumed into Goods and Services Tax (GST), will meet again on October 12 to thrash out the state compensation issue, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after a marathon eight-hour meeting. The Council was divided on political lines, with 10 states ruled by non-BJP and its supporting parties, opposing the Centre's proposal of states borrowing to meet the shortfall in receipts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:08 IST
Surcharge on cars, tobacco extended beyond June 2022; GST Council splits on state compensation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The GST Council on Monday decided to extend the surcharge on taxes over luxury goods such as cars, and tobacco products beyond June 2022, but failed to reach a consensus on ways to compensate states for loss of tax revenue. The panel, which decides on tax rates and structure after 17 central and state taxes such as excise duty and VAT were subsumed into Goods and Services Tax (GST), will meet again on October 12 to thrash out the state compensation issue, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after a marathon eight-hour meeting.

The Council was divided on political lines, with 10 states ruled by non-BJP and its supporting parties, opposing the Centre's proposal of states borrowing to meet the shortfall in receipts. The state compensation issue appears headed for voting in the Council, with the option chosen by majority states being implemented.

When the GST was introduced in July 2017, states were promised a 14 per cent incremental revenue over their last tax receipts in the first five years of GST rollout. This was to be done through a levy of a cess or surcharge on luxury and sin goods, but the collections on this count have fallen short with the slowdown in the economy since last fiscal. To make up for this, the Centre suggested that the states can borrow against future compensation receipts.

Sitharaman said 21 states accepted one of the two borrowing options suggested by the Centre but 10 states did not agree. Kerala Finance Minister said 10 states, mostly ruled by Congress and Left, want the Centre to borrow and give the money to states.

Sitharaman said the GST Council agreed to extend the levy of compensation cess beyond five years. The surcharge on cars and other luxury goods and tobacco products varies from 12 per cent to 200 per cent on top of the highest GST rate of 28 per cent. It was due to expire in June 2022.

She, however, did not give the duration for which this levy has been extended. Briefing reporters after a marathon meeting of the panel, Sitharaman said even through 21 states have opted to borrow, she was open for more discussion on the issue of funding compensation to get the remaining states on board.

"It is true that 20-21 states have written that they are opting for Option 1. To be fair to the Council, we did take a decision that the cess will have to be extended beyond the 5 years for which originally it was mandated. So that the fact that the borrowing has to happen, the fact that the interest on borrowing will be paid through the cess was well appreciated and welcomed by all. "That the proposal on the table to have collection of cess should be beyond 5 years was cleared," she said.

Sitharaman said that some states wanted that the Centre calculates the GST shortfall amount at Rs 1.10 lakh crore, instead of Rs 97,000 crore. This was agreed to by the Centre before the 42nd meeting of the Council. The Centre in August gave two options to the states to borrow either Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the RBI or Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the market and has also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022 to repay the borrowing.

The non-BJP ruled states are at loggerheads with the Centre over the issue of funding the shortfall. Chief Ministers of 6 non-BJP ruled states — West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, have written to the Centre, opposing the options which require states to borrow to meet the shortfall. "So the question was it could be that 20 states would have chosen Option 1, but there are some of us which have not chosen any. And from those which have not chosen any, the argument was it is the Centre which borrows... It was felt that you can't decide on the basis of 21 which have written to you, we need to talk further.

"I was also gently reminded that I can't take anybody for granted. I don't take anybody for granted, I have said this there and I am saying it here. I have always been open for more and more talk which is what I have said there and I am saying it here too," Sitharaman said. The panel will meet again on October 12. Explaining the repayment schedule of the Council, Sitharaman said interest on the borrowed amount would be the first charge on the cess, which gets collected beyond the five years.

The next charge would be 50 per cent towards the principal amount, which gets borrowed that is Rs 1.10 lakh crore and then the remaining 50 per cent would be towards COVID affected compensation.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pb CM asks farmers to ease rail roko agitation, cites coal, fertiliser shortage

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday urged protesting farmers to ease their ongoing rail roko agitation and allow goods trains to pass through, in the larger interest of the state. However, he reiterated his governments complete ...

Israeli, UAE foreign ministers to meet in Germany on Tuesday

The foreign ministers of Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in Germany on Tuesday to discuss further steps in normalizing relations, officials said on Monday.Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month signed an agreement in W...

Mexico City shooting leaves 6 dead, 4 injured

Mexico City police reported that a shootout between rival gangs left six people dead and four wounded. The city prosecutors office said Sunday that the shooting occurred outside a business in a rough neighbourhood on the citys north side. ...

Hathras outrage: Police register 19 FIRs, say attempts made to trigger caste conflict

Amid outrage over the alleged gang-rape and the death of a Dalit woman, Uttar Pradesh police have lodged at least 19 FIRs across the state on charges ranging from attempt to trigger caste conflict to sedition. As protests over the Yogi Adit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020