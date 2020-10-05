Argentine soccer legend Maradona has been tested for coronavirus- lawyer on twitter

Argentine soccer legend Maradona has been tested for coronavirus- lawyer on twitterReuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:42 IST
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona has been tested for the coronavirus, his lawyer said on Twitter on Monday.
The results of the former striker's test are expected within 24 hours, his lawyer Matias Morla said. Morla shared a photo of a medical worker swabbing Maradona at his home.
