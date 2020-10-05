Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kurdish official says thousands of Syrians to leave crowded camp in northeast

Kurdish-led authorities said on Monday up to 15,000 Syrians could be moved out of the overcrowded al-Hol camp in northeast Syria which holds displaced people and families of Islamic State fighters.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:47 IST
Kurdish official says thousands of Syrians to leave crowded camp in northeast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kurdish-led authorities said on Monday up to 15,000 Syrians could be moved out of the overcrowded al-Hol camp in northeast Syria which holds displaced people and families of Islamic State fighters. Kurdish fighters have seized much of northern and eastern Syria from Islamic State with U.S. backing. They have since held thousands of militants in prisons, while their wives and children - numbering tens of thousands, many of them foreigners - are living in camps.

Al-Hol camp alone houses nearly 65,000 people, including about 28,000 Syrians, 30,000 Iraqis and some 10,000 other foreigners of many nationalities, according to U.N. estimates. "A decision will be issued to empty the Syrians from the camp completely," said Kurdish leader Ilham Ahmed in a video published by the Syrian Democratic Council, the political arm of the Kurdish-led SDF forces holding the region.

"Those who want to remain in the camp, this would not be the responsibility of the administration." UNICEF said in August eight children had died in al-Hol, where it said children from 60 countries were languishing and COVID-19 infections among camp workers had worsened conditions.

Badran Jia Kurd, a vice president of the Kurdish-led authority that runs the SDF region, said some Syrians had already left the camp and that the process would be sped up. He cited a need to reduce the burden on the camp and step up measures to curb security incidents which he said had risen.

SECURITY THREAT Kurdish leaders have repeatedly warned that the Islamic State fighters and their families pose a security threat and that they cannot detain the foreigners indefinitely, but foreign governments have hesitated to repatriate their citizens.

The United States said last week all known Americans allegedly supporting Islamic State and being held in Syria had been returned, some to face criminal charges. It urged European countries to account for their citizens. Jia Kurd said that of the estimated 28,000 Syrians in the al-Hol camp, about 15,000 were from the mainly Arab areas of Raqqa and Deir al-Zor, which the SDF captured from Islamic State, and would be able to return if they chose to.

Many of the rest may not be able to leave if they have nowhere to go or do not want to return to territory under Syrian state rule, he added.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwini Choubey, UK Minister Lord Tariq Ahmed discuss current status of COVID-19 vaccine

Union minister Ashwini Choubey and the United Kingdoms Minister of State for South-East Asia Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmed have discussed bilateral relations in the health sector, the current status of COVID-19 vaccine and efforts being made to ...

Jamia Millia Islamia researchers develop saliva-based COVID-19 testing kit

Researchers at the Jamia Millia Islamia JMI have developed a saliva-based testing kit to detect COVID-19 which can display results within an hour, a statement from the varsity said on Monday. The team of scientists from Multidisciplinary Ce...

Pb CM asks farmers to ease rail roko agitation, cites coal, fertiliser shortage

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday urged protesting farmers to ease their ongoing rail roko agitation and allow goods trains to pass through, in the larger interest of the state. However, he reiterated his governments complete ...

Israeli, UAE foreign ministers to meet in Germany on Tuesday

The foreign ministers of Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in Germany on Tuesday to discuss further steps in normalizing relations, officials said on Monday.Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month signed an agreement in W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020