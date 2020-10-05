Former Chief Justice of Kerala HC dead

Former Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Justice K K Usha died of a cardiac arrest here on Monday. Justice Usha, 81, had been undergoing treatment at the hospital after she suffered spinal injury due to a fall on September 30, hospital spokesman said.

She was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened. Enrolled as an advocate in 1961, she was appointed Government pleader in the Kerala High Court in 1979.

Justice Usha served as a judge in the Kerala High Court from 1991-2000. She was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court in 2000 and served in that capacity till 2001. Following her retirement she was appointed as president of the Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal.

Retired High Court judge Justice K Sukumaran is her husband. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Justice Usha.