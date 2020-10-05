Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico City shooting leaves 6 dead, 4 injured

A gun was found in the vehicle, and three people riding in the car were arrested. Police said some of the victims had criminal records, and the newspaper El Universal reported the attackers told police they had been hired by the violent Jalisco cartel.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:01 IST
Mexico City shooting leaves 6 dead, 4 injured
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City police reported that a shootout between rival gangs left six people dead and four wounded. The city prosecutor's office said Sunday that the shooting occurred outside a business in a rough neighbourhood on the city's north side. Bullets fired in the fray hit nearby businesses as well.

Police said the assailants in the Saturday shootout drove up and opened fire on a group of people outside a food and drinks establishment in the northern borough of Azcapotzalco. The victims appear to have returned fire, because the alleged assailants' car had several bullet holes in it when police pulled it over later. A gun was found in the vehicle, and three people riding in the car were arrested.

Police said some of the victims had criminal records, and the newspaper El Universal reported the attackers told police they had been hired by the violent Jalisco cartel. The city prosecutors' office was not immediately available to confirm that version. Mexico City officials have repeatedly denied that the big drug cartels operate openly in the capital, acknowledging only that they use the city as a shipment point for drugs. But it has become increasingly clear the Jalisco cartel, the country's fastest-growing and most violent gang, is intent on expanding into the city, as it has elsewhere.

On June 26, some two dozen gunmen ambushed an armored vehicle carrying Mexico City's police chief; the chief later said the Jalisco cartel was responsible for that attack.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, crude advance as stimulus talks, Trump's improving health boost risk appetite

Growing risk appetite helped push U.S. stocks and crude prices higher on Monday as renewed optimism surrounding stimulus negotiations and news of President Donald Trumps health progress helped calm investor anxiety.U.S. House Speaker Nancy ...

Cineworld brings down curtain on U.S., UK theaters; 45,000 jobs hit

Cineworld, the worlds second-biggest cinema chain, will close its UK and U.S. movie theaters this week, leaving as many as 45,000 workers unemployed for the foreseeable future as it fights to survive a coronavirus collapse in film-making an...

Trump tweets he'll be leaving hospital Monday evening, will continue COVID-19 recovery from White House.(AP) RUPRUP

Trump tweets hell be leaving hospital Monday evening, will continue COVID-19 recovery from White House.AP RUPRUP...

Soccer-Colombian keeper ruled out of World Cup qualifiers after being ordered to self-isolate

Goalkeeper David Ospina will miss Colombias World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile as his entire Napoli team has been placed into isolation by Italian health officials after two players tested positive for COVID-19, the Colombian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020