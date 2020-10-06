Left Menu
Former village head arrested for celebratory firing that killed woman

The Dalit woman, Rajabai, was killed and a 16-year-old girl, Sona Devi, was injured on Monday, when the village head and some others started celebratory firing during a function, a police officer said. The girl is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, he said. "Former village head Kamta Prasad was arrested Monday night and his licensed double-barrel gun has been seized.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 06-10-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 08:37 IST
Banda police arrested a former village head in connection with the death of a 55-year-old woman in celebratory firing in Bansakha area, police said Tuesday. The Dalit woman, Rajabai, was killed and a 16-year-old girl, Sona Devi, was injured on Monday, when the village head and some others started celebratory firing during a function, a police officer said.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, he said. "Former village head Kamta Prasad was arrested Monday night and his licensed double-barrel gun has been seized. We are trying to nab others involved in the incident," Circle Officer Siyaram said.

