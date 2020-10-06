Security to actress, but why not to Hathras victim's kin: Sena

The Centre provided 'Y-plus' security to an actress from Mumbai, but the family of the Hathras Dalit victim does not get any and this is not in line with Dr. B R Ambedkar's Constitution, the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday. The family of the Hathras woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped has been "receiving threats to life and is living under terror", an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said, and asked what is wrong if Y-plus security cover is demanded the kin.

Last month, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was given Y-plus category security following controversy over her comments that she feared Mumbai Police. "The Centre gave Y-plus security cover to an actress from Mumbai, but the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim does not get any. This is not the principle of equal justice.

This justice is not in line with Dr. Ambedkars Constitution," the editorial said. The Hathras episode has "exposed masks of many pretentious people", it said.

It also raised questions over the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to recommend a CBI probe into the Hathras case at a time when the victim's family has sought a judicial inquiry into the matter. Wondering what the CBI will do in the Hathras case, the editorial alleged that the UP government "destroyed evidence" by cremating the victim.

"Did the Hathras Police do this without asking the higher-ups? All this happened in consensus, it alleged. It also said those who tried to "defame" Maharashtra in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case have fallen into a pit themselves due to the Hathras episode.

The Marathi publication said the entire Uttar Pradesh ministerial council should visit the Hathras victims' family. "The situation would not have exacerbated this much had the government not engaged in hiding things. What is the use of speaking now!" it said.