Lawyers take out procession demanding CBI probe into BJP leaders's killing

A section of lawyers demonstrated in front of the Bankshall Court here and marched to the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday demanding a CBI investigation into the killing of BJP leader Manish Shukla. The advocates walked in a procession from the Calcutta High Court to Bankshall Court and then to Raj Bhavan raising slogans for a probe by the central investigating agency into Shukla's murder at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

The state government has handed over the investigation to the CID of West Bengal Police and two persons have been arrested in this connection. "Manish Shukla was a lawyer and since the allegations are against those in the ruling Trinamool Congress, we apprehend that an impartial probe will not be possible by a state investigating agency," BJP legal cell convenor Partha Ghosh said.

It is important that investigation is carried out by by an independent central agency, Ghosh told PTI. A memorandum will be submitted to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said.

Shukla, the Titagarh Ward 7 outgoing councillor, had joined the saffron party from the Trinamool Congress in 2019.