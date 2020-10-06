Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek premier meets with NATO chief over tension with Turkey

We stand ready to develop it further.” The deconfliction mechanism, he added, “can help to create the space for diplomatic efforts.” “It is my firm hope that the underlying disputes between the two allies can now be addressed purely through negotiations in the spirit of allied solidarity and international law,” the NATO chief said.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:08 IST
Greek premier meets with NATO chief over tension with Turkey

Greece's prime minister reiterated on Tuesday that his country is prepared to hold talks with fellow NATO member Turkey about a dispute over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean. Speaking after meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Athens, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the dispute, which saw Greek and Turkish warships facing off in the eastern Mediterranean, was a threat to NATO's cohesion.

However, he said he reiterated that Greece “is always ready for dialogue, according to the rules of international law, good neighborly relations and the principle of solidarity, which is at the core of the framework of the North Atlantic alliance.” Stoltenberg was visiting Athens a day after he held meetings in Ankara with Turkish government officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusloglu. He voiced hope that the two sides would be able to hold diplomatic negotiations to settle their differences — a hope he reiterated in Athens on Tuesday. When Turkey “disputes the sovereign rights of one, it opens wide the road to dispute the rights of others too,” Mitsotakis said.

Tension between neighbors Greece and Turkey flared this summer over energy prospecting rights in an area between Turkey's southern coast, several Greek islands and the war-divided island of Cyprus after Turkey sent a research vessel, escorted by warships, into areas where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights. The hostility has eased in recent days, and NATO has helped set up a deconfliction mechanism, including a hotline between the two countries' militaries, to avoid the possibility of a military accident leading to open conflict.

The hotline, Stoltenberg said, is “available 24 hours a day to facilitate deconfliction at sea and in the air. ... We stand ready to develop it further.” The deconfliction mechanism, he added, “can help to create the space for diplomatic efforts.” “It is my firm hope that the underlying disputes between the two allies can now be addressed purely through negotiations in the spirit of allied solidarity and international law,” the NATO chief said. Mitsotakis welcomed recent Turkish moves to reduce tension, but said “it remains to be seen if this is an honest move or a temporary maneuver.”

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UNDP releases new standards for private equity funds to contribute to SDGs

A new set of Standards released today by the United Nations Development Programme UNDP lays out how private equity funds can contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs -- the worlds blueprint to achieve a better and more sustain...

Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A forest fire triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here. The fire started in a forest area across the border and rapidly spread to this side i...

Goyal invites startups to register at GeM to provide goods, services to govt agencies, PSUs

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday invited startups to register at public procurement portal GeM and offer goods as well as services to government organisations and PSUs. He said that about 4,000 startups have already re...

Two arrested in Odisha for impersonating police officers

Two persons were arrested for allegedly impersonating as police officers and a pistol was seized from them in Odishas Balasore district on Tuesday, police said. The two were taken into custody after their jeep hit a toll plaza gate at Serga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020