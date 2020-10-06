Hyderabad man held with ganja worth Rs 8 lakh in Mumbai

A 19-year-old man from Telangana has been arrested here with 42 kg of ganja worth over Rs 8 lakh, a police official said on Tuesday. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the city police arrested the man from suburban Bandra (West) on Monday evening, he said.

The accused, Taj Sheikh, a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana, used to supply drugs in parts of suburban Mumbai, the official said. Acting on reliable information, ANC personnel laid a trap and caught Sheikh with 42 kg of ganja (cannabis), he said.

The market value of the seized ganja was stated to be more than Rs 8 lakh, the official said. He was arrested and booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, he said.