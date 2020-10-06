Mumbai Indians opt to bat against Royals

Mumbai Indians opt to bat against RoyalsPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:18 IST
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Tuesday
Mumbai Indians retained the playing XI from their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad while Rajasthan Royals made three changes by bringing in debutant Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ankit Rajpoot. Teams: Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (capt), Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot,and Kartik Tyagi.
