Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar holds talks with Mike Pompeo in Tokyo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo, focusing on key bilateral and regional issues and resolving to work together to advance peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 20:59 IST
Jaishankar holds talks with Mike Pompeo in Tokyo
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo, focusing on key bilateral and regional issues and resolving to work together to advance peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe. Jaishankar and Pompeo are in Tokyo to attend a ministerial meeting of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan. It is learnt that both Jaishankar and Pompeo apprised each other about all major issues including security-related concerns in their first face-to-face meeting in seven months though they held a number of telephonic conversations during the period. "Began my Tokyo visit with a bilateral meeting with @SecPompeo. Pleased to see the progress of our partnership in so many fields. Will work together for stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted.

It is understood that India's festering row with China in eastern Ladakh figured in the meeting. However, there is no official confirmation about it. A readout by the US State Department said Pompeo and Jaishankar discussed ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation on topics of international concern, and looked forward to the US-India two-plus-two ministerial dialogue later this year. "They reaffirmed the strength of the United States-India relationship, reviewed our efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and asserted the need to work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe," it said. It said both Pompeo and Jaishankar agreed to continue close cooperation on a full range of regional and international issues. The external affairs minister also called on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga along with his counterparts from the US, Japan and Australia.

About the meeting with Suga, the external affairs minister said he mentioned the bilateral and global dimensions of special partnership between the two countries. "Called on PM @sugawitter along with other Quad Foreign Ministers. Spoke about the bilateral and global dimensions of our special partnership," he said.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Pompeo comes at a time both India and the US are at loggerheads with China. While India's ties with China have come under severe strain over the five-month border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the relationship between Beijing and Washington nosedived over trade dispute, the coronavirus pandemic and China's military offensive in South China Sea.

It is learnt that Jaishankar and Pompeo also deliberated on overall ties including evolving security scenario around India. In November 2017, the four countries gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the "Quad" to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

The first meeting of foreign ministers of the four countries under the 'Quad' framework had taken place in New York in September 2019. The second ministerial meeting of the Quadrilateral coalition on Tuesday is expected to collectively affirm the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs said the meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries is expected to collectively affirm the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. During his two-day visit to Tokyo, Jaishankar will also hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian foreign minister Marise Payne India is also expanding bilateral cooperation with Japan, the US and Australia in the Indo-Pacific region.

The US has been pushing for a greater role for India in the Indo-Pacific which is seen by many countries as an effort to contain China's growing clout in the region.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

North Cyprus to reopen beach abandoned in no-man's land since 1974 conflict

Northern Cyprus said on Thursday it would reopen the beach area of an abandoned resort in no-mans land, a move condemned by Greek Cypriots and likely to conjure up memories of the 1974 Turkish invasion that partitioned the island. Ersin Tat...

Pfizer CEO says won't discuss FDA's coronavirus vaccine guidance with White House

Pfizer Incs Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Tuesday the company would never discuss the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations guidelines on coronavirus vaccines with the White House as it could undermine the agencys independence....

Romania shuts theatres, restaurants in Bucharest, other cities

Romanian authorities will close theatres, cinemas and indoor restaurants in the capital Bucharest and several other cities from Wednesday to try to stem an increase in coronavirus infections, they said on Tuesday. Also from Wednesday, trave...

IPL 13: MI smash 51 in last three overs to set 194 run target for RR

A late onslaught by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the death overs powered Mumbai Indians to post 193 runs against Rajasthan Royals in their allotted 20 overs here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians smashed 19 runs in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020