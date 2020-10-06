Left Menu
Development News Edition

Approach Maha govt for procession nod: HC to Muslim body

A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla directed the body, All India Idaara-E-Tahafuz-E-Hussainiyat, to approach the state government after it came to the court for permission for the event. In a plea filed through its counsel Shehzad Naqvi, the petitioner had sought that the Shia Muslim community from the city be permitted to carry out the "Chehloom" procession related to Muharram with all coronavirus safeguards in place.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:17 IST
Approach Maha govt for procession nod: HC to Muslim body

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed a Shia Muslim organisation to make a representation before the Maharashtra government for taking out a religious procession on October 8. A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla directed the body, All India Idaara-E-Tahafuz-E-Hussainiyat, to approach the state government after it came to the court for permission for the event.

In a plea filed through its counsel Shehzad Naqvi, the petitioner had sought that the Shia Muslim community from the city be permitted to carry out the "Chehloom" procession related to Muharram with all coronavirus safeguards in place. Naqvi told the court that while the state had issued guidelines for opening up most institutions and even restaurants with 50 per cent seating capacity, it had not made any arrangements for the procession.

The petitioners said while the state was making arrangements and issuing guidelines for Navratri gatherings, it had not made any arrangements for Muharram. The bench then directed the petitioner to make a representation before the secretary (disaster management) of the state at 11 am on Wednesday.

It asked both parties to inform the court of the decision made, by 4 pm the same day..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Assembly passes Bill seeking to amend law governing universities

Amid protests by the opposition BJP and Congress, the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill which seeks to abolish senates in universities and restructure syndicates, by amending the law governing public varsities in the state. Senates a...

UN Special Adviser helps align UN and Africa on sustainable development path

Cristina Duarte, who is also Under-Secretary-General on African Affairs, took up her position at the helm of the Office OSAA, in August. Previously, she had served as the Cape Verdean Minister of Finance, Planning and Public Administra...

Meghalaya spends Rs 399cr in fight against COVID-19: Deputy CM

The Meghalaya government has so far spent Rs 399 crore in its fight against the coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday. He said the money was spent to meet different requirements in fighting the COVID-19 pandemi...

Trump compares COVID-19 to flu in tweet, Twitter raises red flag

U.S. President Donald Trump played down the COVID-19 pandemic again, comparing it to the flu in a tweet on Tuesday, and Twitter Inc responded by putting a warning label on the tweet, saying the post included potentially misleading informati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020