Man arrested in Kolkata for disguising as minister's relative, demanding money

One person was arrested from the southern part of the metropolis for allegedly disguising as a relative of West Bengal PWD Minister Arup Biswas and demanding money from a woman, police said on Tuesday. Acting on the basis of a written complaint by Biswas, who is also the sports minister, police on Monday arrested the accused from Regent Park police station area and seized the mobile phone which was used to make the call for demanding Rs 10,000 from the woman.

"The accused was arrested by tracking his mobile phone location. We are investigating into the matter," a police officer said. He has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code that pertain to cheating, extortion, defamation and criminal conspiracy, the officer added.